After Jordan King, Ethiopia PM drives Modi in special gesture
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day state visit to Ethiopia, his first to the East African country. On Tuesday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed personally received him at the Addis Ababa airport and drove him to his hotel, according to news agency PTI. The Ethiopian PM also made an unscheduled stop at the Science Museum and Friendship Park during their drive.
Diplomatic significance
Ethiopia's gesture signifies respect, strengthens bilateral ties
PM Ahmed's gesture of personally receiving PM Modi is part of a growing trend of personal diplomacy in Modi's international engagements, media reports suggest. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the importance of this visit by saying, "Ethiopia is a key partner for India in the Global South and a fellow BRICS Member."
Upcoming engagements
PM Modi to address Ethiopian parliament
During his visit, PM Modi will address the Joint Session of Ethiopia's Parliament. He is expected to speak on India's journey as the "Mother of Democracy" and highlight the value of India-Ethiopia partnership for the region. The visit also includes meetings with members of the Indian diaspora in Ethiopia.
Strategic partnership
Ethiopia's role in India's Global South strategy
The visit comes after the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20 during India's presidency in 2023. This development underlines the strengthening ties between India and Africa. PM Modi's visit to Ethiopia is part of a three-nation tour that started with his meeting with King Abdullah II in Jordan, where they signed several memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral relations.