After Jordan King, Ethiopia PM drives Modi in special gesture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day state visit to Ethiopia, his first to the East African country. On Tuesday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed personally received him at the Addis Ababa airport and drove him to his hotel, according to news agency PTI. The Ethiopian PM also made an unscheduled stop at the Science Museum and Friendship Park during their drive.

Diplomatic significance Ethiopia's gesture signifies respect, strengthens bilateral ties PM Ahmed's gesture of personally receiving PM Modi is part of a growing trend of personal diplomacy in Modi's international engagements, media reports suggest. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the importance of this visit by saying, "Ethiopia is a key partner for India in the Global South and a fellow BRICS Member."

Upcoming engagements PM Modi to address Ethiopian parliament During his visit, PM Modi will address the Joint Session of Ethiopia's Parliament. He is expected to speak on India's journey as the "Mother of Democracy" and highlight the value of India-Ethiopia partnership for the region. The visit also includes meetings with members of the Indian diaspora in Ethiopia.