EU's Taliban talks spark outrage; MEPs say bloc normalizing regime

Legal implications

UN report highlights risks of deportations

A UN report last year found that returned Afghans, mostly from Pakistan and Iran, faced arbitrary arrest and torture. This suggests deportations could violate international law against sending people back to risk persecution or torture. Ghafori highlighted a charter flight from Germany in August 2024, where returnees were detained and interrogated. "Once a plane lands, there's no credible oversight, and reports indicate that returnees were detained and interrogated, with at least one later killed," she said.