European Parliament slams Pakistan for forced conversions, child marriages

Legal reform

Maria's case just 'tip of the iceberg': European officials

European lawmakers have demanded that Maria be given access to legal representation, her family, and psychological support. They have also condemned similar abuses against underage girls from religious minorities in Pakistan, and European officials say Maria's story is just the tip of the iceberg of larger human rights violations. The resolution cited United Nations data from 2025, which revealed that around 75% of women and girls forced into these conversions are Hindu.