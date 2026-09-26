EU says Iran conflict driving energy spikes, commissioner urges cuts
World
Energy prices are spiking across the EU, and the EU says the ongoing conflict in Iran is a big reason why.
To help manage the crunch, EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen is urging countries to use less energy and get ready for a tough winter ahead.
Jorgensen urges gas storage, energy cuts
Jorgensen wants member states to keep gas storage topped up and cut back on both gas and electricity use, measures he thinks might be needed for quite a while.
The goal is to make sure Europe can handle the market and step up preparations for this winter.