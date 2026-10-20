EU unveils Arctic strategy for satellites, cables and icebreakers
The EU just rolled out a fresh Arctic strategy, aiming to boost security as global tensions rise.
The plan focuses on better satellite surveillance, protecting vital undersea cables, and adding more icebreakers to the fleet.
An Arctic cable hub is in the works to keep key infrastructure safe.
As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen put it, this is all about keeping the region stable and secure.
Melting ice opens Arctic shipping routes
With Arctic ice melting, new shipping routes are opening up, making the region a hot spot for countries like the US Russia, and China.
Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, military activity in the area has ramped up.
The EU wants to expand its Copernicus satellites and set up a maritime security hub so everyone can stay better informed and prepared for whatever comes next.
EU plans €200 million for Greenland
This update is part of wider EU plans, including €200 million for Greenland, to strengthen its presence in the Arctic and protect its interests as things get more intense up north.