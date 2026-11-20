Europe ready for talks with Russia on ending Ukraine war
What's the story
European leaders have expressed their willingness to negotiate with Russia in a bid to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Europe has a "clear and consistent and united negotiating position," while Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that "if it comes to peace negotiations, then we will be involved," adding that such talks "can only be successful with Ukraine and Europe." The discussions took place at the Coalition of the Willing summit in Berlin.
Diplomatic support
Trump supports Europe's role in Russia-Ukraine peace talks
US President Donald Trump also backed Europe's involvement in the peace talks.
His son-in-law Jared Kushner, one of the two US envoys who were in Berlin, said Trump was keen on reaching an agreement with Moscow "with Europe by his side."
Russia is "comfortable," Kushner added, with the idea of security guarantees for postwar Ukraine on the lines of NATO's Article 5, under which an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all.
France
Macron urges allies to bolster Ukraine's defense, reopen NATO discussions
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Ukraine's allies to step up their efforts in strengthening the country's defense.
"Everyone who has the capacity to provide the means to defend and protect Ukrainian citizens must do so now," he said and stressed the importance of deploying anti-missile systems and interceptors.
Macron also suggested reopening discussions about Ukraine's NATO membership, a key issue holding back a peace deal for Ukraine.
Zelenskyy
Europe is ready with new sanctions: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also was at the summit, stressed the need for pressure to end the war.
"Europe is ready with new sanctions and new steps to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. It is important that the United States of America exert its influence on Russia," he said.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has so far rejected any role for Europe in US-led talks and rejects outright the idea of Ukrainian membership of NATO.
Skepticism expressed
Putin said Russia was open to European participation
In a press conference after trilateral talks with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said Russia was open to European participation but wanted clarity on what Europe would bring to these discussions.
"That is why, through diplomatic channels, we have invited the Europeans to come to Moscow in order to determine their positions. And after that, we will decide in what format we will continue the dialogue with Ukraine."
Putin
We are not planning to attack anyone: Putin
Putin also said that "every day" Russia heard that European leaders were talking about war coming in 2030.
"But we are not planning to attack anyone... Is that normal? I do not think so," he said. At the same time, Putin said, Russia understood that "discussing issues linked to security in Europe is pointless without the Europeans."
It was not clear what form any guarantees would take or whether Russia and Ukraine would accept them.