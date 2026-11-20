US President Donald Trump also backed Europe's involvement in the peace talks.

His son-in-law Jared Kushner, one of the two US envoys who were in Berlin, said Trump was keen on reaching an agreement with Moscow "with Europe by his side."

Russia is "comfortable," Kushner added, with the idea of security guarantees for postwar Ukraine on the lines of NATO's Article 5, under which an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all.