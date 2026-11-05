European flights diverted to France and Bulgaria after bomb threats
World
Several European flights had to make emergency landings on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after bomb threats, causing a wave of concern across airports.
Planes from Dublin, Copenhagen, Madrid, and London were diverted to cities in France and Bulgaria.
Thankfully, everyone on board was safe. No suspicious material was found during subsequent checks.
Hackers target supermarket refrigeration systems
On top of the flight scares, hackers targeted supermarket refrigeration systems in eight countries and even the French Blood Establishment.
They messed with temperature controls, spoiling food and putting blood storage at risk, but officials confirmed no blood supplies were lost.
These incidents have people worried about new kinds of attacks that can disrupt everyday life.