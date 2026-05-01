Ex-cellmate says he found suicide note from Jeffrey Epstein 

Nicholas Tartaglione, a convicted quadruple murderer and cellmate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has claimed that he found an alleged suicide note written by the disgraced financier. The note was discovered in July 2019, shortly after Epstein's first failed suicide attempt. About two weeks later, Epstein was found dead in his lower Manhattan jail cell. The note was reportedly written on yellow legal pad paper and hidden inside a book.

Attempt details How the initial suicide attempt was reported Epstein was found on July 23, 2019, with a homemade noose around his neck. Initially, he accused Tartaglione of trying to kill him but later retracted the statement, according to the New York Times. The Bureau of Prisons incident report noted Epstein had "determined to have sustained a circular line of erythema at the base of the neck and friction marks on the front of the neck."

Note disclosure What did the note say? Tartaglione first spoke of the alleged suicide note in a podcast last year. He recalled its content: "It said something like 'FBI, you know, looked into me for months and found nothing.' Then he wrote, 'What do you want me to do? Cry about it?' And he was weird because he wrote a smiley face, and then he wrote 'time to say goodbye.'" That note is now part of a sealed file in Tartaglione's criminal case.

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Legal proceedings Note could be unsealed soon The New York Times has petitioned a federal judge to unseal the alleged suicide note. The publication argued that Tartaglione had publicly discussed it and a two-page document about the note was included in recent Justice Department disclosures. US District Judge Kenneth Karas has ordered responses to this request by May 4.

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