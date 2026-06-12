Ex-South Korean President sentenced for sending drones to North Korea
What's the story
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sending military drones into North Korea. The Seoul Central District Court found him guilty of abuse of power and aiding the enemy, as per Yonhap News Agency. Prosecutors argued that Yoon's actions were aimed at creating a pretext for his failed martial law declaration in December 2024.
Legal arguments
Yoon's defense claims prosecution narrative is 'speculative and false'
Yoon's lawyers have denied any wrongdoing, claiming he neither ordered nor approved the drone operation. They argued it was a response to thousands of North Korean balloons carrying trash across the border in 2024, and was a "legitimate act of self-defence" that remained unrelated to Yoon's martial law declaration. The defense dismissed the prosecution's claims as a "speculative and false novel."
Previous conviction
Yoon previously sentenced to life in prison
This 30-year sentence comes after Yoon was earlier sentenced to life in prison for leading an insurrection over his martial law declaration. The insurrection conviction is currently under appeal by Yoon, who maintains he declared martial law "solely for the sake of the nation." His impeachment last year led to a snap election, which was won by liberal President Lee Jae Myung.
Diplomatic strain
Drone operation heightened military tensions between North and South Korea
The drone flights have further strained relations between North and South Korea. The operation heightened military tensions and led to leaks of classified information, including details about force capabilities, after the drones crashed. Earlier this year, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed regret after an investigation found government officials sent drones into North Korea in January, AFP reported. However, hopes for reconciliation remain dim as North Korea continues to label South Korea its "most hostile" enemy.