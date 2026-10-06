Ex-German intelligence chief arrested for allegedly spying

Germany's federal prosecutor's office has also arrested Hanning's former aide, Manfred D, on charges of aiding and abetting treasonous espionage.

Manfred, who was Hanning's chief of staff at the BND from March 2012 until March 2026, is accused of passing on classified information to Hanning in exchange for remuneration.

"In his role, he had access to confidential information," the prosecutor's office said.