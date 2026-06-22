'Forced to eat vomit': Ex-student sues NY school for $10M

Abuse and neglect

Students encased in rolled-up rugs

The court documents also allege that students were "encased" in rolled-up rugs bound with duct tape and forced to eat their own vomit. The plaintiff claims local authorities ignored complaints of abuse due to the influence of owners Michael and Cindy Argiros. He further alleged that families were misled into placing children at the institution and later encouraged to transfer legal guardianship to the Argiros family.