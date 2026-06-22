'Forced to eat vomit': Ex-student sues NY school for $10M
What's the story
A former student of the now-defunct Family Foundation School in Hancock, New York, has filed a $10 million lawsuit alleging severe abuse during his time there. The allegations include being forced to dig his own grave, eat vomit, and participate in "sexualised group sessions" with teachers. The civil complaint was filed in federal court in Brooklyn by a survivor who attended the school between 2000 and 2003.
Defendants listed
The Family Foundation School
The lawsuit names the Argiros family, who ran the school, as well as Hancock village, local police, and other individuals and entities connected to the institution. The Family Foundation School was marketed as a boarding school for troubled teenagers and charged families up to $80,000 per year for enrollment. It attracted families from across the United States before closing its doors in 2014.
Abuse claims
Students subjected to extreme disciplinary practices
The survivor's court filing describes a pattern of extreme disciplinary practices used on students at the facility. Troubled kids were allegedly strip-searched, locked in closets, and forced to dig their own graves as punishment. The lawsuit also alleges students were subjected to forced labor for the direct financial benefit of the Argiros family. This work included digging trenches, shoveling snow, cleaning animal enclosures, and performing construction labor on private residences owned by the Argiros family.
Abuse and neglect
Students encased in rolled-up rugs
The court documents also allege that students were "encased" in rolled-up rugs bound with duct tape and forced to eat their own vomit. The plaintiff claims local authorities ignored complaints of abuse due to the influence of owners Michael and Cindy Argiros. He further alleged that families were misled into placing children at the institution and later encouraged to transfer legal guardianship to the Argiros family.
Teacher allegations
Sexual abuse by music teacher
The survivor has alleged that he was sexually abused by music teacher Paul Geer during a trip to Toronto. He claims he reported the abuse to Mike Argiros, but was placed on "work sanction" instead of receiving help. Geer was later convicted of sexually abusing children and sentenced to 27 years in federal prison in September.