What was 2024 'gang-rape' case at Cornell University, now reopened?
What's the story
Prosecutors in New York have reopened a case involving seven fraternity brothers at Cornell University. The case revolves around allegations of drugging and gang-raping a former student. The alleged victim, referred to as Jane Doe in court documents, claims she was assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house in 2024. The lawsuit names Winston Lee, Scott Kretzschmar, Scott Norris, Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Gillio Lopes, and Diego Sarabia as defendants.
Assault details
What the lawsuit alleges
The lawsuit alleges that Doe, then a 20-year-old student at Cornell, was pressured into taking drugs by two fraternity members.
She claims she was sexually assaulted while unconscious and later raped for hours after a Snapchat message said there was "free p***y" available.
After three weeks, Doe reported the incident to university police, as per CBS News. An internal investigation led to the expulsion of only two accused members, with lesser sanctions for others.
Legal claims
Accusations against fraternity brothers
The lawsuit accuses Cornell University and the fraternity members of breach of contract and negligence. It seeks monetary damages but does not specify an amount.
Doe's attorney Thomas Giuffra said no arrests were made in connection with the incident.
"Not one of these guys was arrested. Not one," he said, according to the CBS report, adding that many could have prevented the assault but didn't.
Official response
University responds to allegations
Cornell University said its Office of Civil Rights and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards probed the case per university policies.
It added that the Xi chapter of Chi Phi fraternity is banned from campus.
However, federal privacy laws prevent Cornell from disclosing specific student information publicly, so it was unable to make a public statement on any other disciplinary response.
The university has since formed a task force on sexual assaults and changed policies after the investigation.
National response
Chi Phi national headquarters issues statement
The national headquarters of Chi Phi fraternity also issued a statement on the allegations.
It said it takes such matters seriously and is committed to approaching them with care for those affected while respecting the legal process.
"Anyone who reports sexual violence deserves to be heard and treated with compassion, dignity, and respect," the statement added.