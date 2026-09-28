What was 2024 'gang-rape' case at Cornell University, now reopened?

The lawsuit alleges that Doe, then a 20-year-old student at Cornell, was pressured into taking drugs by two fraternity members.

She claims she was sexually assaulted while unconscious and later raped for hours after a Snapchat message said there was "free p***y" available.

After three weeks, Doe reported the incident to university police, as per CBS News. An internal investigation led to the expulsion of only two accused members, with lesser sanctions for others.