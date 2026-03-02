Exiled prince Reza Pahlavi declares readiness to lead post-Khamenei Iran
What's the story
Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last Shah, has expressed his willingness to lead a transitional government in the wake of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death. The United States and Israel have confirmed that their joint military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have killed Khamenei. The Islamic Revolution in 1979 overthrew Pahlavi's father, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, forcing him into exile.
Exile's promise
Pahlavi believes many Iranians see him as a transitional leader
Despite living in exile for over four decades, Pahlavi states he has remained committed to Iran. He recently told CBS's Scott Pelley, "Iran had been on my mind every single year of my life." The prince believes that many Iranians still see him as a transitional leader and are calling for his return.
Regime change
Trump hints at regime change in Iran
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible regime change in Iran. He suggested the idea of "Make Iran Great Again" (MIGA) on social media, saying that if the current regime can't make Iran great again, there should be a regime change. Trump's remarks on regime change followed successful attacks on Iranian nuclear sites in June 2025.