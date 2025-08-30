'Trump is dead' trends on X, sparking death rumors

The phrase "Trump is dead" has been trending on social media platform X , with over 87,000 posts using the phrase. The rumors started after United States Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with USA Today on August 27 that he was ready to step in if there was a "terrible tragedy." However, the trend was also influenced by other factors, such as Trump's health concerns and comments from Matt Groening. Vance also stressed that President Donald Trump was fit and vibrant.

Health assurance Vance's comments on Trump's health Vance said that Trump is "the last person making phone calls at night, and he's the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning." He added, "Yes, terrible tragedies happen. But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape." The rumors were further fueled by Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, who joked that the show would end when "you-know-who dies," a remark interpreted as referencing Trump.

Pop culture impact Groening's earlier joke at Comic-Con At San Diego Comic-Con in July, Groening joked that The Simpsons would end when "you-know-who dies." He added, "When you-know-who dies, The Simpsons predicts that there will be dancing in the streets. Except President (JD) Vance will ban dancing." This remark added to the speculation about Trump's status and contributed to the trending phrase.

Health concerns Trump's health issues and assassination attempts The trend has also been fueled by Trump's recent health issues. In July, the White House confirmed he suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, a vein condition causing leg swelling. Photos of his swollen legs had already sparked online speculation. Trump also survived two assassination attempts during last year's campaign, adding to public concerns about his safety.