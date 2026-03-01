Explosion rocks Dubai's man-made Palm Jumeirah amid Iran's retaliatory strikes

An explosion rocked the Palm Jumeirah area, Dubai 's iconic man-made island, late on Saturday. The incident occurred amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, where Iran launched retaliatory strikes, ostensibly at US bases in the region, following US and Israeli attacks. Four people were injured and rushed to hospitals for treatment, the Dubai Media Office confirmed.

Fire containment Fire from blast under control Emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene of the explosion. The Dubai Media Office stated, "Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately, and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control." However, authorities have not disclosed details about the extent of damage caused by this incident.

Eyewitness accounts Witnesses reported hearing loud explosion According to AFP, two witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing thick black smoke rising from a hotel on Palm Jumeirah. They also saw ambulances rushing to the scene. The Dubai Media Office urged residents and tourists to remain calm and avoid sharing visuals of the incident on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Escalating tensions US, Israel launch preemptive strikes on Iran The explosion comes after the United States and Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran, dubbed 'Operation Epic Fury.' These attacks targeted the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran closed its airspace and vowed to retaliate decisively. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said, "The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond decisively to the aggressors."

Advertisement

Regional unrest Gulf region on high alert The Gulf region has been on high alert with multiple explosions reported across several states. Missiles were reportedly fired at the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain. Smoke was seen rising from US bases in Manama and Abu Dhabi, while residents in Bahrain's capital were evacuated near the Fifth Fleet base due to loud blasts.