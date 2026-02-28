The explosions occurred after US-Israel strikes on Iran

Explosions rock UAE, Qatar after US-Israel strikes on Iran

By Snehil Singh 03:32 pm Feb 28, 202603:32 pm

What's the story

Explosions were reported in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Doha, Qatar. The incidents came shortly after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran. However, it is still unclear whether these explosions impacted US air bases located in Abu Dhabi and Doha. The UAE had earlier "temporarily and partially" closed its airspace as a precautionary measure due to the escalating conflict.