Explosions rock UAE, Qatar after US-Israel strikes on Iran
What's the story
Explosions were reported in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Doha, Qatar. The incidents came shortly after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran. However, it is still unclear whether these explosions impacted US air bases located in Abu Dhabi and Doha. The UAE had earlier "temporarily and partially" closed its airspace as a precautionary measure due to the escalating conflict.
Bases targeted?
Al Dhafra and Al Udeid bases crucial for US military
The Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi is jointly operated by the UAE Air Force and the US Air Force. Meanwhile, Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command. The recent explosions have raised concerns about possible attacks on these strategic military installations.
Missile attack
Bahrain reports missile attack on US Navy's 5th Fleet
In a separate incident, Bahrain reported a missile attack on the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama. The National Communication Centre of Bahrain confirmed this in a statement, saying, "The Fifth Fleet's service center was subjected to a missile attack." This area of responsibility includes the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.