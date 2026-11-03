US carries out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island
What's the story
Multiple explosions have been reported on Iran's Qeshm Island and in Bandar Lengeh. The incidents occurred near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. According to Al Jazeera, five explosions were heard on Qeshm Island while more blasts were reported in Bandar Lengeh. Residents of Qeshm Island also spotted two aircraft flying over the area. Meanwhile, a US official told Reuters the strikes were carried out as defensive measures against Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets.
Drone incidents
Iran claims to shoot down US military drones
The strikes are not a resumption of major combat operations, according to another US official.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force of Iran has claimed to have shot down three United States drones near the Strait of Hormuz. This includes the 55th MQ-9 military drone.
The IRGC said they brought down two US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones south of Qeshm Island using electronic warfare systems, increasing the total number of captured drones of this type to four.
Diplomatic efforts
Diplomatic exchanges continue amid rising tensions
Despite the rising tensions, both Washington and Tehran are continuing diplomatic exchanges.
US President Donald Trump has been optimistic about a possible agreement with Iran, saying oil prices have dropped nearly $10 a barrel due to expectations of a settlement.
"Oil prices are dropping like a rock... because people feel that there will not be a war with Iran," he said in an X post.
Warning issued
Iranian foreign minister warns of stronger response
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Tehran is ready for both diplomacy and military confrontation.
He warned that any renewed military action would invite a stronger response from Iran.
The situation remains tense as both sides continue to explore diplomatic avenues, with both sides signalling the possibility of a negotiated settlement while preparing for potential military escalation.