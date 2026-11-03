US carries out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island

The strikes are not ​a resumption of major combat operations, according to another US official.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force of Iran has claimed to have shot down three United States drones near the Strait of Hormuz. This includes the 55th MQ-9 military drone.

The IRGC said they brought down two US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones south of Qeshm Island using electronic warfare systems, increasing the total number of captured drones of this type to four.