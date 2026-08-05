Multiple blasts reported in Dubai
What's the story
Multiple explosions were reported at the Jebel Ali industrial zone and port in southern Dubai early on Wednesday. According to the Mehr news agency, Emirati officials acknowledged at least seven blasts within a span of 20 minutes but did not disclose the cause. Two people were arrested for filming the incident, according to Arab media reports. The nature of the incident remains unclear, with conflicting reports.
Cause speculation
Nature of incident unclear; conflicting reports
Iraqi news outlets suggested a missile attack from Yemen, while Emirati media only confirmed hearing multiple explosions.
At the same time, explosions were also heard in Yemen's capital Sanaa. Some reports attributed these sounds to an airstrike while others said they were missile launches from Yemeni territory.
NASA thermal imagery showed a fire at a warehouse near the port, which is used for fuel storage and transfer.
No immediate casualty or damage figures have been released.