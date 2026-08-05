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Home / News / World News / Multiple blasts reported in Dubai
Multiple blasts reported in Dubai
Two people were arrested for filming the incident

Multiple blasts reported in Dubai

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 05, 2026
11:26 am
What's the story

Multiple explosions were reported at the Jebel Ali industrial zone and port in southern Dubai early on Wednesday. According to the Mehr news agency, Emirati officials acknowledged at least seven blasts within a span of 20 minutes but did not disclose the cause. Two people were arrested for filming the incident, according to Arab media reports. The nature of the incident remains unclear, with conflicting reports.

Cause speculation

Nature of incident unclear; conflicting reports

Iraqi news outlets suggested a missile attack from Yemen, while Emirati media only confirmed hearing multiple explosions.

At the same time, explosions were also heard in Yemen's capital Sanaa. Some reports attributed these sounds to an airstrike while others said they were missile launches from Yemeni territory.

NASA thermal imagery showed a fire at a warehouse near the port, which is used for fuel storage and transfer.

No immediate casualty or damage figures have been released.

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