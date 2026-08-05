Multiple blasts reported in Dubai

Iraqi news outlets suggested a missile attack from Yemen, while Emirati media only confirmed hearing multiple explosions.

At the same time, explosions were also heard in Yemen's capital Sanaa. Some reports attributed these sounds to an airstrike while others said they were missile launches from Yemeni territory.

NASA thermal imagery showed a fire at a warehouse near the port, which is used for fuel storage and transfer.

No immediate casualty or damage figures have been released.