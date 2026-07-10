Michigan is the worst-hit state

Explainer: What is cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting US states

By Snehil Singh 04:25 pm Jul 10, 202604:25 pm

What's the story

A diarrheal disease caused by a parasite, cyclosporiasis, has been spreading across the United States, with thousands of reported cases in the past few weeks. The infection is marked by frequent and watery diarrhea. It can be contracted through food or water contaminated with the microscopic parasite. The outbreak has affected over a dozen states, with Michigan being the worst-hit, where nearly 1,000 cases were reported in just two weeks.