Explainer: What is cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting US states
What's the story
A diarrheal disease caused by a parasite, cyclosporiasis, has been spreading across the United States, with thousands of reported cases in the past few weeks. The infection is marked by frequent and watery diarrhea. It can be contracted through food or water contaminated with the microscopic parasite. The outbreak has affected over a dozen states, with Michigan being the worst-hit, where nearly 1,000 cases were reported in just two weeks.
Infection statistics
Outbreaks reported in 17 states
Between May 1 and June 16, there were 145 reported cases of cyclosporiasis in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Since early May, outbreaks have been reported in 17 states, including Illinois, New York, and Texas. Although no deaths have been reported from these infections so far, 20 people have been hospitalized due to the illness.
Infection details
What is cyclosporiasis?
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal disease caused by a microscopic parasite. Symptoms include diarrhea "with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements." The illness can last from a few days to over a month if untreated, with symptoms possibly returning after appearing to dissipate. Dr Caitlin Rivers of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security clarified that transmission occurs exclusively through fecal-oral routes via contaminated food or water ingestion, not person-to-person contact.
Source investigation
Source of outbreak not yet identified
The source of the current outbreak remains unidentified, but past outbreaks have been linked to foodborne illnesses in raw produce. Contamination usually happens at the farm or irrigation level, making traceback investigations difficult. Previous cyclospora outbreaks have been connected to bagged salad mixes and kits, fresh cilantro and basil, raspberries, snow peas, and green onions.
Safety measures
What are the health authorities saying?
In light of the outbreak, Michigan's health department has advised restaurants to reduce risks by thoroughly washing greens and cooking certain produce like raspberries and leafy greens when possible. The US Food and Drug Administration states that rinsing produce is unlikely to be effective. However, the CDC still recommends it as a precautionary measure. Individuals experiencing diarrhea are urged to consult healthcare providers about potential infection with cyclosporiasis.