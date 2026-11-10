FAA: Air France wrong turn into American Airlines flight path
Things got tense at Los Angeles International Airport around 12:20am local time on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, when an Air France plane made an unauthorized turn into the path of an American Airlines flight just after takeoff.
Thankfully, a major disaster was avoided thanks to quick action from air traffic controllers.
The FAA has since told PEOPLE in a statement exactly what went down.
Controllers ordered immediate course change
The FAA said in a statement that the Air France crew made a wrong turn, putting both planes at serious risk.
Controllers immediately jumped in and told the pilots to change course.
Audio recordings even capture the urgency as they directed Air France to move quickly.
The crew followed instructions, and the flight continued safely to its destination with no injuries reported.