FAA router in El Dorado malfunctions, grounding 3,500+ flights
A newly installed FAA router in El Dorado, Arkansas, went haywire on November 13 and flooded the system with data, disrupting communications between pilots and air traffic controllers.
The result? More than 3,500 flights were grounded nationwide as 17 of the FAA's 22 high-altitude control centers were affected, pretty much bringing air travel to a halt for hours.
FAA probes L3Harris, checks Texas router
The FAA is digging into whether the problem was a bad device or a mistake by contractor L3Harris. They are also checking another router in Texas just to be sure.
Thankfully, officials say there is no sign this was a cyberattack, just a reminder of how much we rely on tech to keep planes (and people) moving safely.