Fact-check: Did 60,000 die in Germany from COVID vaccine?

A testimony by a former Pfizer toxicologist to the German parliament has sparked controversy over COVID-19 vaccine safety. Dr Helmut Sterz, ex-head of toxicology at Pfizer's European centers, testified before Germany 's Bundestag's Corona Enquete Commission on March 19, 2026. He claimed that long-term risk assessments, including carcinogenicity studies, were not completed before the public rollout of vaccines and alleged that 10 preclinical safety studies were skipped.

Death toll Claims of vaccine-related deaths in Germany Sterz also raised the alarm over vaccine-related deaths in Germany, citing 2,133 deaths reported by Germany's Paul-Ehrlich-Institut. He applied a 30x multiplier to this number, arriving at a staggering figure of 63,990 deaths. However, Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach dismissed these claims as false during the session where Sterz testified.

Vaccine skepticism Elon Musk backs Sterz's assertions Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), has endorsed Sterz's claims. He had earlier shared his own vaccine experience, saying that while he contracted COVID-19 mildly before vaccines were available, his second vaccine shot "almost sent me to the hospital. Felt like I was dying." He also expressed skepticism about coronavirus risks in 2020 and linked LeBron James's son's cardiac arrest to COVID-19 vaccines without proof in July 2023.

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Twitter Post Musk's latest post on COVID vaccine The vaccine dosage was obviously too high and done too many times.



I had the original Wuhan virus before there was any vaccine and it was much like any other cold/flu. Bad, but not terrible.



But my second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital. Felt like I was dying. https://t.co/rFuUpzBkKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2026

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Fact check Controversy over Sterz's multiplier Sterz's 30x multiplier is based on a Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study, which claimed that less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. However, the US Department of Health has cautioned against using VAERS data for establishing causation or calculating actual death rates. Medical experts have pointed out that this multiplier can't be applied to Germany's healthcare structure and reporting culture.