'Not worthy of life': Israeli minister urges nightly Gaza killings
What's the story
Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's far-right national security minister, has sparked outrage with his latest comments on the Palestinian population in Gaza. Speaking on Rom Braslavski's podcast, Ben-Gvir suggested that Israeli forces should "kill 30 or 40 people in Gaza every night." He added, "Not just those who pose an immediate threat—there are people there who are not worthy of life. They shouldn't live. They're not even people."
Escalating tensions
Ben-Gvir's statements draw international condemnation
Ben-Gvir also advocated for Jewish settlements throughout the entire Gaza Strip and proposed the permanent, engineered mass emigration of Palestinians from Gaza to other countries.
Ben-Gvir's statements have drawn international condemnation, with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi saying they must be documented and preserved.
He said these "confessions must be recorded and preserved for the day of reckoning and trial of these criminals."
Political power
Ben-Gvir's controversial views and influence in Israel
The remarks come as Israel prepares for elections on October 27, where far-right ideologies like Ben-Gvir's are gaining traction.
Despite his controversial views, Ben-Gvir is one of the most influential people in Israel today. He controls key parts of Israel's security apparatus, including prisons and police forces.
His statements have been widely condemned in the past and presented to international courts as evidence of intent.
Ongoing conflict
Israel's strikes in Gaza since truce deal
Since an October truce deal, Israel has killed over 1,250 people in Gaza.
The military says these strikes target Hamas militants but has eased off recently due to negotiations with US President Donald Trump.
Trump's proposal involves a gradual disarmament of Hamas while Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza.
However, Netanyahu has refused to retreat until Hamas is completely disarmed, leaving other ceasefire elements on hold.