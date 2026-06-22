Trump-endorsed far-right millionaire wins Colombia's presidential runoff
What's the story
Abelardo de la Espriella, a far-right millionaire lawyer, has won the presidential runoff in Colombia. He defeated left-wing senator Ivan Cepeda by a narrow margin. With 99.99% of ballots counted, De la Espriella secured 12.96 million votes (49.66%) against Cepeda's 12.7 million votes (48.7%). The result marks a shift to the right after four years under Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist president who couldn't seek re-election due to constitutional limits and backed Cepeda as his successor.
Victory details
De la Espriella's victory and Latin America's far-right shift
De la Espriella's victory is seen as part of a trend of far-right candidates winning elections in Latin America. The trends were seen in Honduras, where Nasry Asfura won and Chile, where José Antonio Kast won, while Keiko Fujimori currently leads the vote count in Peru. He was endorsed by US President Donald Trump, who congratulated him on social media, saying, "He Won, BIG!" In his victory speech, he promised to respect the constitution and be president for "all Colombians."
Future plans
US President Donald Trump's congratulatory message to De la Espriella
In a video posted by US Republican congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, De la Espriella stressed the need for a close alliance with the United States "which is not only our main trading partner but also our most important strategic ally in the fight against organized crime." US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also congratulated him, saying the Trump administration "looks forward to working closely with your incoming administration to advance regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration...and strengthen our economic ties."
Crime policy
De la Espriella's hardline approach to crime
De la Espriella campaigned on a tough-on-crime platform, promising to take a hardline approach against criminal groups. He plans to build 10 maximum-security "mega-prisons" and has vowed to kill criminals "like rats and cockroaches." The president-elect also plans to break from Petro's peace plan and return to full-scale military confrontation with US support for airstrikes against coca plantations.
Background info
Who is De la Espriella?
De la Espriella, who has never held public office, is known for his work as a criminal lawyer and his business ventures in liquor, real estate, and menswear. Though long aligned with Colombia's right-wing political establishment through his legal profession, he ran as an "anti-establishment" candidate, like many other far-right figures across the region in recent years. He announced his presidential bid last July, a month after presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot, dying a month later.