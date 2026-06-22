Trump-endorsed far-right millionaire wins Colombia's presidential runoff  

Victory details

De la Espriella's victory and Latin America's far-right shift

De la Espriella's victory is seen as part of a trend of far-right candidates winning elections in Latin America. The trends were seen in Honduras, where Nasry Asfura won and Chile, where José Antonio Kast won, while Keiko Fujimori currently leads the vote count in Peru. He was endorsed by US President Donald Trump, who congratulated him on social media, saying, "He Won, BIG!" In his victory speech, he promised to respect the constitution and be president for "all Colombians."