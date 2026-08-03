Greece: Danish pilot, Greek official killed in helicopter collision
What's the story
A tragic incident occurred in Greece on Sunday when two firefighting helicopters collided while battling a major wildfire. The collision, which took place about 65km west of Athens, resulted in the deaths of a Danish pilot and a Greek fire service liaison officer, the BBC reported. The other helicopter's crew members, a British pilot and another Greek coordinator, survived the crash with minor injuries.
Collision report
One helicopter hit propellers of another
The two Bell helicopters, leased from Australian company McDermott Aviation, collided while fighting a large wildfire on the Attica-Boeotia border.
Video footage of the incident shows one helicopter hitting the propellers of another, causing it to burst into flames and crash into a ravine.
The second helicopter made an emergency landing in low vegetation.
Official response
All Bell helicopters grounded
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his "deepest sorrow" over the accident and sent condolences to the families of the deceased crew members.
In light of this incident, all Bell helicopters across Greece have been grounded as a precautionary measure.
The British pilot who survived was a private hire for the wildfire season and not part of any exchange program between the UK and Greece.
Wildfire update
Greece battling several wildfires
Greece is currently battling several wildfires, with over 500 firefighters deployed to control blazes in Porto Germeno, Psatha, Fokida, Megara, and Kefalonia. The situation has led to mass evacuations across the country.
Other European countries like France and Spain have also been affected by wildfires amid prolonged heatwaves.
John McDermott, founder and president of McDermott Aviation, extended his "thoughts and deepest condolences" to those affected by this tragic incident, adding that the company was working closely with the relevant authorities.