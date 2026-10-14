FBI arrests Abdulrahman Alfozan for allegedly hiding recorder at OpenAI

Alfozan is accused of trying to secretly record sensitive AI meetings by stashing the device behind a TV in a conference room. Investigators say he used his spouse's account to look up ways to secretly record conversations.

OpenAI says no user data or confidential information was leaked.

Before joining OpenAI in July 2025, Alfozan worked at other Silicon Valley companies and studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California, Berkeley.

The case is raising fresh concerns about privacy and security in tech workplaces.