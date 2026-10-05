FBI director Kash Patel gets engaged to country singer Alexis
What's the story
Kash Patel, the current director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has gotten engaged to country music singer Alexis Wilkins. The news was confirmed by Wilkins on Sunday (Monday IST) through a post on X (formerly Twitter). She shared a picture with Patel and captioned it, "Went and got the law involved." Patel soon reshared the post. The couple has been together since at least 2023.
Relationship timeline
How the couple met
Wilkins, 27, first met Patel, 46, at a friend's event in Nashville. They began dating in early 2023.
In an interview on The Megyn Kelly Show last year, Wilkins spoke about their relationship and dismissed any concerns over their age difference.
"I have always liked [him], when I met him, I just liked that he was so, so honest," she said.
Career highlights
Who is Alexis Wilkins?
Wilkins is not only a country singer but also a political commentator.
She has been a consultant for The American Border Story since May 2025 and has served as a board member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) since June 2025.
She released her debut EP, Grit, in April 2023.
Professional challenges
Controversies surrounding Patel's directorship
Patel was sworn in as the ninth director of the FBI on February 21, 2025, after being nominated by US President Donald Trump.
His directorship has not been without controversy. He has been criticized for his public behavior and handling of high-profile cases.
In November 2025, he reportedly used SWAT team members as security for Wilkins, which some viewed as an abuse of power.
Legal disputes
Wilkins's protective detail and the lawsuit
Wilkins made a rare public appearance last month to support Patel during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
She is also suing MS Now over a December report that alleged Patel ordered her security detail to drive one of her inebriated friends home after a night out in Nashville.
A bureau spokesperson confirmed last November that Wilkins had a protective detail due to "hundreds of credible death threats related to her relationship with Director Patel."