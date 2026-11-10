FBI investigates suspected homicide aboard MSC Seascape back in Galveston
World
The MSC Seascape cruise ship had to cut its trip short and return to Galveston, Texas, after a suspected homicide on board.
An FBI Maritime Liaison Agent based out of Texas City Resident Agency is coordinating the case, teaming up with the Coast Guard, local police, and other agencies to figure out what happened.
Authorities coordinate complex maritime investigation
The ship set sail for Mexico and Honduras on November 8 but was back in port the next day under suspicious circumstances.
Investigating crimes at sea can get complicated fast, so authorities are working together to piece things together.
Updates are expected as they learn more.