Federal agents interview Sahra Noor in Ilhan Omar immigration probe
World
Federal agents have interviewed Sahra Noor, sister of US Rep. Ilhan Omar, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged immigration fraud.
This follows a recent raid at Omar's D.C. home on October 12, signaling that the case is being taken seriously and now involves her family.
Ilhan Omar marriage claim and finances
Investigators are looking into claims that Omar married her brother in 2009 to help him get a green card. DNA samples have even been collected.
There is also a separate financial probe involving Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett.
Details are still under wraps, but both investigations mean Omar's personal and professional life is under close review right now.