Federal grand jury indicts 10 alleged noncitizens in voting probe
A federal grand jury just indicted 10 alleged noncitizens for allegedly registering and voting illegally, part of a bigger probe that's now up to 28 people.
The arrests (including Alexander Munoz and others picked up in October) highlight federal authorities' push to keep elections fair.
Operation Protect the Vote launched
This investigation, called "Operation Protect the Vote," started after officials found more than 20,000 suspected noncitizens on voter rolls.
Muhammad Khan from Anaheim is alleged to have submitted a ballot while falsely claiming US citizenship, and Ana Dominguez from Long Beach is alleged to have fraudulently registered to vote and later lied on naturalization paperwork.
Los Angeles prosecutor Bill Essayli says "Our work continues."
Two fugitives sought in California probe
Authorities are still looking for two fugitives, Axel Giovani Prera Garcia and Ernesto Gutierrez Ruvalcaba, who haven't been caught yet.
The operation shows California isn't taking illegal voting lightly.