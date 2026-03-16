Why David Sacks wants Trump to end war with Iran

Infrastructure concerns

Sacks warns of tit-for-tat escalation risk

Sacks also pointed out the risk of a tit-for-tat escalation spiral in Iran, where both sides could target each other's oil and gas infrastructure. He warned that if the war continues, reopening the Strait of Hormuz may not help as restarting production would be difficult. The situation could worsen if desalination plants are destroyed, which provide most of the region's fresh water and have already been targeted.