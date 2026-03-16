Why David Sacks wants Trump to end war with Iran
What's the story
David Sacks, the United States's AI and crypto czar under President Donald Trump, has warned against the continuation of the US-Israel conflict with Iran. Speaking on the All-In podcast, Sacks said, "we should probably find the off-ramp," noting that Iran's military has been devastated. He suggested it was a good time to declare victory and exit, adding this is what markets would like to see.
Infrastructure concerns
Sacks warns of tit-for-tat escalation risk
Sacks also pointed out the risk of a tit-for-tat escalation spiral in Iran, where both sides could target each other's oil and gas infrastructure. He warned that if the war continues, reopening the Strait of Hormuz may not help as restarting production would be difficult. The situation could worsen if desalination plants are destroyed, which provide most of the region's fresh water and have already been targeted.
Humanitarian impact
Gulf region might become uninhabitable
Sacks warned that continued destruction could make the Gulf almost uninhabitable. He said, "You're not going to have enough water for 100 million people, and human beings just cannot survive very long without water." This would lead to an economic and humanitarian catastrophe in the Gulf states. The situation could also threaten Israel if the war continues for weeks or months.