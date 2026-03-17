Fire cripples USS Gerald R Ford: 600 sailors without beds

A massive fire broke out on the USS Gerald R Ford, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, taking over 30 hours to control. The fire started in the ship's main laundry and spread through the ventilation ducts to other parts of the vessel. Although no major damage was done to the ship's propulsion plant, as many as three sailors were injured; two received treatment for non-life-threatening smoke inhalation, and a third was flown off the ship for further medical care.

Crew conditions Over 600 sailors left without proper accommodation According to the New York Times, the fire incident has left at least 600 sailors without proper accommodation on the USS Gerald R Ford. They are now sleeping on floors, and makeshift areas as living spaces are restored. The carrier, which is deployed near Iran amid rising tensions in West Asia, has a crew of about 4,500 sailors and aviators.

Deployment duration Prolonged deployment strains ship and crew The USS Gerald Ford has been deployed for nearly 10 months, one of the longest post-Vietnam deployments for an American aircraft carrier. Prolonged deployments can strain both ships and crews, experts say. The carrier was last spotted in the Red Sea and may soon be relieved by another strike group, though some reports suggest its deployment could extend till May 2026.

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