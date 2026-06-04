Profiles, job ads on job sites could be Chinese spies  

Chinese spies are using job websites such as LinkedIn and Upwork to target government and military staff, the Five Eyes has warned. In a bulletin, the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, highlighted an "aggressive" online recruitment strategy in which Chinese military intelligence agents pose as workers acting on behalf of private businesses or think tanks.

Recruitment tactic Fake job offers to target individuals with access to secrets The bulletin reveals that Chinese agents are posing as human resources consultants for fake companies, advertising non-existent jobs such as foreign policy or defense analysts. "China's military intelligence services are using....professional networking sites and online job platforms to target Five Eyes government and military personnel and anyone with access to classified or privileged information," the group said. Even if an applicant doesn't have direct access to classified information, other details about government policy could compromise national security, it warned.

Potential victims Who are the potential targets? The bulletin notes that those who may be targeted include security clearance holders, military personnel stationed in the Indo-Pacific region, academics, journalists and thinktank employees. After posting job advertisements, agents scrutinize applicants' CVs to identify those with access to useful information. Virtual interviews are conducted where recruiters conceal their true identities and question candidates about key details such as government contacts or military activities.

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Financial incentive Job hopefuls asked for trial reports on China's relations Job hopefuls are asked to write trial reports on topics like China's relations with other countries, defense, or trade before being pushed for more sensitive information. Payments range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars via platforms like PayPal and cryptocurrency. The bulletin warns that anyone involved in unauthorized disclosure could face prosecution for spying under national laws related to espionage.

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