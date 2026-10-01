Five Israelis to receive honors after stopping attempted flydubai crash
Five Israelis are set to receive national honors after stopping a co-pilot from crashing a flydubai flight.
President Isaac Herzog called their actions a proud moment for Israel, highlighting how they worked together to keep everyone safe.
Indian pilot stabbed, passengers restrained attacker
The drama unfolded when the Indian pilot was stabbed by his co-pilot, but still managed to open the cockpit door so others could help.
Yaniv Hayoun tackled and restrained the attacker, while Tali Manes quickly raised the alarm; she was later recognized alongside her husband.
Asaf Rajuan, another honoree, said it all happened on instinct: "It was an extraordinary incident," and "We felt helpless, suspended in midair, and I didn't know who to turn to. But it was all instinct: to survive, to save the family, the people, and the children."
The plane was safe.