Five Israelis to receive honors after stopping attempted flydubai crash

The drama unfolded when the Indian pilot was stabbed by his co-pilot, but still managed to open the cockpit door so others could help.

Yaniv Hayoun tackled and restrained the attacker, while Tali Manes quickly raised the alarm; she was later recognized alongside her husband.

Asaf Rajuan, another honoree, said it all happened on instinct: "It was an extraordinary incident," and "We felt helpless, suspended in midair, and I didn't know who to turn to. But it was all instinct: to survive, to save the family, the people, and the children."

The plane was safe.