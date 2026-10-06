Flavio Bolsonaro edges Lula 47% to 45% in Brazil runoff
Brazil's presidential race is heating up.
Flavio Bolsonaro, son of jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro, edged out current President Lula da Silva in the first round (47% to 45%), but since neither got over half the votes, both are heading for a decisive runoff on October 25.
Jair Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years
Flavio is seen as his father's political successor, even while Jair, jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro, was sentenced to 27 years for plotting a coup after losing his bid for re-election against his nemesis, Lula da Silva, in 2022.
He's running on a more moderate tone but keeps some hardline ideas and just scored big in Minas Gerais.
Lula, meanwhile, faces tough headwinds with falling popularity and old corruption scandals resurfacing.
This runoff isn't just about two candidates: it could set Brazil's direction for years to come.