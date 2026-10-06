Flavio Bolsonaro edges Lula 47% to 45% in Brazil runoff

Flavio is seen as his father's political successor, even while Jair, jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro, was sentenced to 27 years for plotting a coup after losing his bid for re-election against his nemesis, Lula da Silva, in 2022.

He's running on a more moderate tone but keeps some hardline ideas and just scored big in Minas Gerais.

Lula, meanwhile, faces tough headwinds with falling popularity and old corruption scandals resurfacing.

This runoff isn't just about two candidates: it could set Brazil's direction for years to come.