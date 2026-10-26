Flavio Bolsonaro seeks annulment over Lula-appointed judge's voting extension
World
Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, is pushing to annul Brazil's recent presidential election.
He claims a Supreme Court judge, appointed by Lula, unfairly extended voting hours after Lula's team complained about transit problems, and says this last-minute change hurt the fairness of the vote.
Top election court confirms Lula victory
Even with these complaints, Brazil's top election court has confirmed Lula as president, with his new term starting Jan. 5, 2027.
The court admits the extra voting time made things hectic but insists it didn't change who won.
Both sides had actually asked for more time because of bad weather and transport delays.