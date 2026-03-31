Florida airport to be renamed after Trump 

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has clarified that it does not approve airport name changes as they are local matters. However, the agency must complete some administrative tasks to include updating navigational charts and databases, it said. The Florida airport is the latest in a long line of structures, institutions, government programs, military battleships, national park passes, and even money named after the United States president.

Profit statement

Trump's family business will not benefit financially

The Trump Organization has made it clear that no financial benefits will be derived from the airport's new name. "To be clear, the President and his family will not receive any royalty, licensing fee, or financial consideration whatsoever from the proposed airport renaming," they said in a statement. They said the decision to trademark was prompted by the Florida bill.