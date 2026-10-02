Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar forced open cockpit door despite injuries
World
Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar opened up about a tense moment on Flight FZ1073, telling Prime Minister Modi how he acted fast during a cockpit emergency.
Even though he was badly hurt, he managed to force open the cockpit door so passengers and other people on board could step in and help steady the plane.
Boeing 737 dropped over 14,000 feet
The Boeing 737, flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, suddenly dropped over 14,000 feet after a struggle in the cockpit.
Thanks to Captain Machchhar's quick thinking, control was regained, and all passengers made it safely to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
He's being called a "true hero" for his courage under pressure and is still recovering from his injuries.