Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar injured midair, passengers overpower co-pilot
World
On a recent Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked midair by his co-pilot, who used a crash ax and left him seriously injured.
Despite a fractured skull, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to rush inside, overpower the attacker and steady the plane with over 170 people on board.
Smit Machchhar recovering in Abu Dhabi
Thanks to quick teamwork, the flight made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.
Machchhar had surgery for his injuries and is now recovering in Abu Dhabi with his family by his side.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the co-pilot apparently tried to crash the plane, raising big questions about cockpit safety.