Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar stabbed mid-flight, hailed for bravery
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv took a scary turn on September 30, 2026, when the co-pilot stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar mid-flight.
Even while injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door so passengers could help as the plane started a dangerous descent with more than 170 people on board.
His quick thinking and courage have drawn praise from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and India's embassy in the UAE.
Co-pilot arrested after Saudi Arabia landing
The co-pilot was arrested right after landing. Leaders like Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu warned that things could have been much worse, while India's Prime Minister Modi personally called to thank Machchhar for his bravery.
Two other Flydubai pilots safely landed the damaged plane in Saudi Arabia. Machchhar, who has a two-year-old at home, is now recovering well in Abu Dhabi.