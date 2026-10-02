Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar stabbed mid-flight, hailed for bravery

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv took a scary turn on September 30, 2026, when the co-pilot stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar mid-flight.

Even while injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door so passengers could help as the plane started a dangerous descent with more than 170 people on board.

His quick thinking and courage have drawn praise from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and India's embassy in the UAE.