Captain who stopped flydubai flight from crashing was Indian national 

Israeli officials believe it was an attempt to seize control of the jet and crash it.

Passegers told Hebrew media it appeared the copilot had stabbed the captain, at which point the plane went out of control.

Publicly available data shows that two hours and 15 minutes into the flight, the plane suddenly nosedived from 34,000 feet to around 17,000 feet in under a minute.

The plane then climbed slightly to 21,650 feet before dropping again to under 14,000 feet.