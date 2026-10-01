Flydubai co-pilot allegedly stabs captain Smit Machchhar, Netanyahu says radicalized
World
A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv took a scary turn when the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar midflight.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the co-pilot had been radicalized, and after being restrained, he reportedly shouted "kill me, kill me!"
Authorities are now looking into whether there is any connection to Iran.
Captain Smit Machchhar helped subdue attacker
Despite his injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to alert authorities and help others subdue the attacker.
The plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, and around 180 passengers were safely transferred to another aircraft.
Investigations are ongoing as officials try to piece together what led up to this shocking incident.