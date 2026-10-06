FlyDubai co-pilot allegedly tried to attack captain in flight
World
A FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv took a scary turn when the co-pilot allegedly tried to attack the captain midair, with reports saying he wanted to crash the plane in Israel.
Aviation safety expert Capt. Amit Singh says this shows how current pilot vetting and security checks might not be enough to stop insider threats.
Passengers restrain co-pilot, Singh urges vetting
When the captain opened the cockpit door during the struggle, passengers rushed in and managed to restrain the co-pilot, stopping what could have been a disaster as the plane was dropping fast.
Singh pointed out that this quick action probably prevented tragedy, and he is calling for better background checks and more sharing of information between countries to keep flights safe.