Flydubai flight lands in Saudi after co-pilot allegedly attacked captain
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Saudi Arabia after its Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.
Quick-thinking passengers and off-duty pilots stepped in to control the situation, keeping all travelers safe.
Authorities are now looking into the co-pilot's background, especially his social media, which reportedly contained anti-Semitic posts.
Flydubai suspends Israel flights
Flydubai has suspended flights to and from Israel while Israeli authorities are reviewing aviation security and renewed scrutiny of aviation security, particularly the screening and monitoring of flight crew members.
Prime Minister Netanyahu called it "Islamist radical indoctrination," but said it was too early to establish whether there was any Iranian involvement.
The investigation is ongoing, with more questioning planned for the co-pilot in the United Arab Emirates.