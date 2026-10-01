FlyDubai flight to Tel Aviv diverted to Tabuk after fight
World
A FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv had to make an unexpected stop in Saudi Arabia when the pilot and copilot got into a fight soon after takeoff.
The plane's altitude dropped sharply, so the crew sent out emergency signals and landed safely at Tabuk Airport.
Authorities from three countries are now looking into what went wrong in the cockpit.
Passengers helped regain control, pilots injured
During the chaos, passengers actually helped regain control until the plane landed safely: pretty remarkable teamwork under pressure.
Both pilots were injured; the captain is recovering from serious injuries and the incident is under investigation by Israel, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and the copilot remains under questioning.