Foggy pileup near Yambol kills 11 and injures nearly 50
A huge crash on a foggy highway in eastern Bulgaria Tuesday led to 11 people losing their lives and nearly 50 more getting hurt.
Over 50 vehicles collided near Yambol on the Sofia-Burgas route because of low visibility, with some cars catching fire and adding to the chaos.
PM Rumen Radev arranges medical flights
Rescue teams rushed in to help people trapped in the wreckage.
Prime Minister Rumen Radev called it a "tragedy," arranged for planes to fly the injured to hospitals, and revealed plans to visit the scene.
The highway is now closed.