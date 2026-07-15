'For everyone or no one': Iran threatens halting energy exports
What's the story
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has issued a warning that the oil and gas export routes of the United States's allies could be targeted, saying, "The region's oil and gas exports are either for everyone or...no one." This comes after the IRGC said it conducted multiple waves of strikes in response to US missile attacks on southern Iranian coastal cities, targeting US military installations in Kuwait, Jordan and the US Navy's Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain.
Accusations made
IRGC accuses US of closing ocean routes
The IRGC's statement accused the US of deploying naval forces in the Indian Ocean and claiming control over the Strait of Hormuz, leading to the closure of ocean routes and depriving global access to regional oil and gas resources.
The statement said, "The child-killing army and the US regime, by deploying their pirates in the Indian Ocean last night, claiming control of...Hormuz, have closed the ocean routes to ships and deprived the world of the region's oil and gas."
Future threats
'Enemy should know...wait for closure of other routes'
The IRGC also warned that if the US continues to close oil and gas export routes from the Indian Ocean, other routes serving America's interests could be shut down.
The statement read, "The enemy should know that now that his bandits have closed the route for oil and gas exports to the world from the Indian Ocean...they should wait for the closure of other oil and gas export routes that serve the interests of America and its allies."
US response
US strikes Iranian military targets near Strait of Hormuz
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) had earlier said it carried out strikes on Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz.
The operation lasted seven hours and targeted missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems in Iran.
CENTCOM said these actions were aimed at degrading Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping.
Blockade resumed
US resumes naval blockade against vessels moving to/from Iran
The strikes were conducted on the same day that US forces resumed a naval blockade against vessels moving to or from Iranian ports.
The blockade went into effect at 4:00pm ET on July 14 (Tuesday).
CENTCOM reaffirmed its operational posture by stating, "US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief."
Iran has since announced that it is withdrawing from the peace memorandum signed with the United States on June 17.