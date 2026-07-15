'For everyone or no one': Iran threatens halting energy exports 

The IRGC's statement accused the US of deploying naval forces in the Indian Ocean and claiming control over the Strait of Hormuz, leading to the closure of ocean routes and depriving global access to regional oil and gas resources.

The statement said, "The child-killing army and the US regime, by deploying their pirates in the Indian Ocean last night, claiming control of...Hormuz, have closed the ocean routes to ships and deprived the world of the region's oil and gas."