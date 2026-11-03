Sri Lanka: 3 Indians, 12 Chinese among 21 foreigners detained
What's the story
Sri Lankan police have detained 21 foreigners, including three Indians and 12 Chinese nationals, for overstaying their visas. The arrests were made by the Central Crime Bureau during a raid in Maradana, central Colombo, on Monday night. The detained individuals also include six Bangladeshis. They will be produced before a court on Tuesday.
Visa crackdown
Arrests of foreigners in recent months
Sri Lankan authorities have in recent months arrested several foreigners, mainly Chinese nationals, for allegedly participating in cyber scams while on tourist visas.
In recent months, several foreigners have been arrested for allegedly participating in cyber scams while on tourist visas.
However, the police did not disclose any further details about the arrested individuals or the nature of their alleged offenses during this latest raid.