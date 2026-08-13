Ex-Pakistan minister calls himself Hafiz Saeed's 'servant' at LeT gathering 

Rasheed went on to issue a series of threats against India in the video.

He said if India even looked toward Pakistan, "we will crush and obliterate it."

He added that no bird would chirp in India and no bells would ring at Birla Mandir.

He declared during the event that he stood "with Pakistan and with Hafiz Saeed sahib."

Rasheed served as Interior Minister in Imran Khan's government from 2020 to 2022.