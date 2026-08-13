Ex-Pakistan minister calls himself Hafiz Saeed's 'servant' at LeT gathering
What's the story
Former Pakistani interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has come under fire after publicly declaring his allegiance to Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed. In a video, Rasheed called himself Saeed's "follower and servant." "Main Hafiz sahab ka ghulam hu," he said. He also claimed he was once expelled from the United States after Saeed's phone number was found on his phone. The video shows him seated with figures linked to LeT on stage.
Provocative statements
Rasheed threatens to 'obliterate' India
Rasheed went on to issue a series of threats against India in the video.
He said if India even looked toward Pakistan, "we will crush and obliterate it."
He added that no bird would chirp in India and no bells would ring at Birla Mandir.
He declared during the event that he stood "with Pakistan and with Hafiz Saeed sahib."
Rasheed served as Interior Minister in Imran Khan's government from 2020 to 2022.
Twitter Post
The viral unverified video
🚨 EXPOSED: “I AM A FOLLOWER OF HAFIZ SAEED SAAB”: PTI LEADER SHEIKH RASHEED’S SHOCKING ADMISSION— OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) August 12, 2026
Former Pakistani minister and Imran Khan ally Sheikh Rasheed openly declared himself a “follower and servant” of Hafiz Saeed.
He claimed he was kicked out of the US because Hafiz… pic.twitter.com/OJEilhAPoR
Unverified footage
Video raises questions about Pakistani politicians, terror links
The video has raised questions about the links between Pakistani political figures and terror groups.
It shows senior figures linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba sitting alongside Rasheed.
Pakistan Markazi Muslim League president Khalid Masood Sandhu is seen sitting to Rasheed's right in the footage.
Qari Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, a member of the terror group's central advisory committee, was also seen.
However, the date and location of this video remain unclear, and it has not been independently verified.
Terrorist designation
Who is Hafiz Saeed?
Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terror outfit responsible for the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. Saeed has been identified as one of the key conspirators behind these attacks.
The United States has designated Lashkar-e-Taiba a terrorist organization, and Saeed himself has been slapped with international sanctions for his involvement with it.
He has also been convicted in Pakistan on multiple terror-financing charges.