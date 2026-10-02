Former Palantir lobbyist Martha Dalton helped Burnham become prime minister

Martha Dalton, who used to lobby for US tech giant Palantir, played a big behind-the-scenes role in Andy Burnham's path to prime minister.

Her firm, Lodestone, worked with Palantir on UK parliamentary projects in 2024 and 2025.

Dalton also worked closely with his team on strategic communications and rebuttals for Burnham's Makerfield by-election win, helping him get back into Parliament and eventually into Downing Street this July.