Former Palantir lobbyist Martha Dalton helped Burnham become prime minister
Martha Dalton, who used to lobby for US tech giant Palantir, played a big behind-the-scenes role in Andy Burnham's path to prime minister.
Her firm, Lodestone, worked with Palantir on UK parliamentary projects in 2024 and 2025.
Dalton also worked closely with his team on strategic communications and rebuttals for Burnham's Makerfield by-election win, helping him get back into Parliament and eventually into Downing Street this July.
Labour pressured over Palantir NHS £330 million
Dalton's involvement highlights Labour's close ties to Palantir at a tricky time.
The party faces pressure to ditch Palantir's £330 million NHS contract over its military connections, with health workers protesting and a key break clause coming up in February 2027.
Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan is challenging another major police contract with the company as legal battles heat up.
Dalton's lobbying history Palantir mod £240 million
Dalton isn't new to lobbying (she's worked on Burnham's Makerfield by-election campaign, Lucy Powell's deputy leadership campaign, and her role at Lodestone).
As for Palantir, it has a £240 million contract with the Ministry of Defence.